15 Arrested After Gang Steals Over 40 Cars From Nissan-Infiniti Dealer

About 15 people have been arrested after over 40 vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in Torrance, California.
The dozens of vehicles were stolen from an off-site lot used by a local Nissan-Infiniti dealership and taken over the course of several weeks, reports KTLA.
Workers at the dealership first realized what was happening after a police pursuit involving one of the stolen car's from the lot pointed to a theft.
According to managing general partner of Infiniti of South Bay and Nissan of South Bay, managing director Barry Wishengrad said "Every night they were stealing a car or two, and then they got a little more brazen and they started stealing quite a few more."
It is reported that members of the brazened gang broke into the lockboxes attached to each vehicle to steal the keys and drive away.
Speaking of the thefts, Torrance Police Department Lt. Robert Watt said “They were using them to commit other crimes. They are stripping them down for various parts. They’re using them to joyride every once in a while, or they’re selling them to criminals that are using them in crimes themselves.”