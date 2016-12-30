1960 Jaguar XK150 3.8 Drophead Coupe Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous

Produced in an era when looks were favored over safety, the Jaguar XK150 came to replace the XK140 as the final incarnation of the XK series.
When assembly commenced in 1957, the car was available in Fixed Head Coupe and Drophead Coupe versions, with a Roadster following the next year.
Billed as more capable and refined than its predecessor, the 150 features an appealing design, servo-assisted Dunlop disc brakes on all four corners, and a 3.4-liter DOHC Jaguar straight-six engine, until 1960, when it was replaced by a larger 3.8-liter unit delivering 220 horsepower.
This 1960 XK150 comes with matching numbers that are supported by the corresponding paperwork and a Jaguar Heritage Certificate, which was destined for the US market, coming in left-hand drive and an automatic gearbox. It was initially shipped to New York, from where it was taken to Wisconsin by its first owner, before returning to the UK in 1988, when it underwent a thorough restoration that took no less than 25 years.
In 2013, the work was finished, and since then, its current owner has only driven it for a few hundred miles. Needless to say, the car is in top notch condition. You'll find it at the UK's SilverstoneAuctions Race Retro Classic Car Sale next February, where it's believed to sell for around £70,000 ($85,690).