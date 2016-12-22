2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition Looks Ready To Race At Le Mans

There may be a new GT out, but for some Ford fans, its predecessor still seems more appealing. And we can't really blame them, since it was developed as a modern-day interpretation of the classic GT40 racers that beat Ferrari at Le Mans.
However, this one is a bit more special, being a rare Heritage Edition, hand-built in 343 examples in 2006 to commemorate the Gulf Oil-liveried Mk1 GT4. This particular model has just one owner from new, who mostly kept it away from the bad weather and only drove it for 1,828 miles (2,942 km).
Despite being more than 10 years old, it still looks brand new, and its 5.4-liter V8 engine is more than capable of pushing it to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds, and up to a top speed of 205 mph (330 km/h).
This particular GT is estimated to fetch up to $450,000 at Mecum's auction in Kissimmee, Florida, next month, and it's accompanied by all the necessary papers to prove its mileage and condition.