2017 Detroit Auto Show's A-Z Debut Guide

Join Carscoops for an overview and live coverage of the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).
While it has lost some of its luster over the years, the NAIAS - otherwise known as the Detroit Auto Show, remains one of the most important events in the motoring calendar. You can refresh your memory on last year’s event here.
The 2017 NAIAS will be held in Detroit between January 7 and 22. It kicks off with the AutoMobili-D, a new tech-themed exposition that is similar to the Los Angeles Auto Show’s “AutoMobility LA” and which will precede the press preview on Monday, January 8, and the opening to the public on January 14.
Here we round up all the world and North American premieres that range from the next generation of the best-selling sedan in the USA, the Toyota Camry, and the long overdue replacement for the Lexus LS, to the new Chevrolet Traverse and Honda Odyssey minivan. Important concept studies such as Audi’s Q8 sports crossover and VW’s ID microbus that point to future production models will also take center stage at the Cobo center in Detroit.
The following list with all the premieres will be constantly updated throughout the show.
2017 NAIAS Dates:
The Gallery – Saturday, January 7, 2017
AutoMobili-D – Sunday-Thursday, January 8-12, 2017
Press Preview – Monday-Tuesday, January 9-10, 2017
Industry Preview – Wednesday-Thursday, January 11-12, 2017
Charity Preview – Friday, January 13, 2017
Public Show – Saturday-Sunday, January 14-22, 2017
NC = Not Confirmed | F/L = Facelift | MY = Model Year Update