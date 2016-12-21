2017 Toyota Aygo Gets New X-Press And X-Style Models

X marks the spot for updates in the Toyota Aygo family, which has gained two new members for the 2017MY, the X-Press and X-Style.
The former features red accents for the bumper, side sills, roof and rear diffuser, contrasted by one of the four exterior colors: Silver Splash, White Flash, Electro Grey and Bold Black.
Standard equipment includes glossy black 15-inch alloy wheels, with a multispoke design, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, and side mirror casings and door handles finished in the same color as the rest of the body.
Inside, the Toyota Aygo X-Press has an instrument panel that matches the exterior shade, and a black look for the air vent surrounds, gear shift and center console, in addition to the automatic air conditioning, multifunction 3-spoke steering wheel, and X-touch multimedia system.
Coming to replace the red accents with grey ones, the Toyota Aygo X-Style benefits from the same 15-inch alloy wheels as the X-Press, available in several finishes, body color door handles and side mirror casings, and rear privacy glass. Other standard items include LED DRLs, front fog lamps, electrically-operated and heated door mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, DAB tuner, and Hill-start Assist Control.
Power to the two newcomers comes from a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine that develops 69 horsepower. Both cars can also be equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense package, for an additional £375 ($464), on top of their starting prices of £11,935 ($14,764) with a manual gearbox, and £12,635 ($15,630) with an automatic. Toyota will have them on sale from January 3, 2017 in UK.