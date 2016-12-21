2017 BMW 5-Series Kicks Off At $52,195 In The USA

BMW USA announced the pricing of the all-new 2017 5-Series which will arrive in showrooms on February, shortly after its first public appearance at the Detroit Motor Show.
Customers in the US will be offered initially the choice between the 530i and 540i models which will be also offered with BMW’s xDrive AWD system as an option.
Pricing for the 530i starts at $52,195 with the xDrive version asking for $54,495. Those looking to get the 540i, will have to spend at least $57,445 for the rear-drive model and $59,745 for the xDrive one. All prices include the $995 destination and handling fee.
Standard equipment in US-spec models includes adaptive LED headlights, sport seats, active protection, fatigue and focus alert as well as an 18-inch double-spoke wheels and an anthracite headliner. You can check here for the full pricing and equipment details.
Based on BMW’s latest platform, the 2017 5-Series is lighter by up to 137lbs, thanks to the combined use of aluminum, magnesium and high-strength steel. The cabin features the latest iDrive infotainment system, a new 8.8inch display in the instrument cluster and optional gesture control.
The 2017 530i is powered by a four-cylinder, turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine with 248hp and 258lb-ft of peak torque, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 60mph in 6 seconds (5.8 seconds with xDrive). The 540i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six unit with 335hp and 332lb-ft of peak torque. 0-60mph comes in 4.9 seconds (4.7 seconds with xDrive).
The range will be completed with the M550i xDrive and BMW 530e and 530e xDrive iPerformance models, set to arrive later in spring.