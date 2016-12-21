2017 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription Arrives In Carscoops' Garage, Ask Us Anything

Already, the second-generation Volvo XC90 has become a staple in suburban society. Maybe it has something to do with there being a version for all purposes.
We’ve already spent time in an XC90 D5, the mainstay of European markets where these big seven-seaters only work if they’re remotely efficient. There’s the T8 plug-in hybrid, however, who want more power (and price) to go with that efficiency – or that Excellence for those who want lots of space and crystal accents.
Now we’re in the XC90 T6, the 316-horse supercharged and turbocharged version that’s the popular one in North America – where a gallon of 91 octane still comes in at less than $3 even at the priciest California stations. I recently spent a few days with the Volvo XC90 in T6 Inscription form with pretty much every option added on. Here are some thoughts.
In for the long haul
More than two years after it was first unveiled, the XC90 still looks good. Even seeing them on every other block in certain areas of a city hasn’t diminished the good looks – especially on this version with the metallic black paint and 21-inch Inscription wheels.
Melts with you
Same goes for this interior. It’s a Volvo, and you should just fit perfectly in it. The newly available Luxury Package adds leather on more surfaces and a massaging function to the front seats that makes the miles go by even more effortlessly.
Four is fine
Really, the T6 is more than up to the challenge of motivating this two-plus-ton rig. It’s also decidedly un-boosted in its responses. After coming out of an Audi Q7 3.0T, I get that it’s certainly a smoother engine, but the Volvo will satisfy, too.
Smooth flight
The 2017 XC90s are now available with the Pilot Assist feature that debuted on the S90 (which we’ll be talking about soon). I used it on a particularly grueling rush hour drive through Los Angeles after an also grueling flight and it did what it should – made me feel less tired. Some of the controls to engage it are cryptic
Is it worth it?
That’s really an impression. Frankly, if it were my vehicle to be muddied up by kids or unkempt passengers, I may be tempted to skip the Inscription model and stick with Momentum to save some cash on pretty leathers that would get dirty. Of course, if you’re really into saving some cash, consider the five-passenger T5.
But if you’re into saving money, then the XC90 isn’t for you in the first place. Equipped as such for $72,655, this is a pricey car, but one that holds its own against other cars of similar money.
Have any other questions about this XC90 T6? Sound off in the comments.
Photos: Zac Estrada/Carscoops