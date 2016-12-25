50,000 FCA Crossovers Are Stalling Due To Crankshaft Sensors

If it seems to you that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recalls more than its fair share of vehicles, you're not alone. And now it has issued another recall, this time over crossovers whose engines may stall.
The problem comes down to a crankshaft connector sensor, which may lose contact, causing the engine to stall or not start in the first place.
The recall, according to statements issued by the manufacturer and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, affects certain 2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, and Jeep Patriot models – specifically those fitted with 2.0- or 2.4-liter four-cylinder engines, manufactured between May 9 and July 15, 2016.
All told, that comes to nearly 50,000 vehicles, the bulk of which (43,071 units) are estimated to be in the United States, plus another 3,385 in Canada, 487 in Mexico, and 2,830 elsewhere in the world.
FCA reports fortunately reports that it is unaware of any accidents or injuries to have resulted from the problem, whose remedy will involve replacing the faulty sensors.