911 GT3 RS Vs Viper ACR Vs Mustang GT350R In Battle Of The Track-Focused Specials

These three might not be direct rivals, especially as they are priced very differently, but they do have one thing in common: they are all for sheer driving pleasure and come as close to a track-day special as possible while remaining street-legal.
The most affordable of the lot, the Mustang Shelby GT350R, comes in at a bit over $60k, yet with 562 HP from Ford’s new 5.2-liter V8, it is not the weakest.
In fact, this would be the most expensive of the three, the $200k 911 GT3 RS, whose 4.0-liter flat-six pumps out ‘just’ 500 HP. The Porsche is also the only one that’s not available with a manual gearbox, since Weissach decided to offer just the PDK dual-clutch – and that, for some, might make a difference when it comes to driving engagement.
A stick, on the other hand, comes as standard with the Viper ACR, both literally, in that it has a manual transmission, and metaphorically, as it carries a big one in this fight. How’s 645 HP out of that gargantuan, 8.4-liter V10 sound to you?
So, price notwithstanding, which is the best driver’s car on a track? Click below and thou shall find out.