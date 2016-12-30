A McLaren 700LT Could Give The 458 Speciale A Run For Its Money

McLaren have come a long way since launching its first modern-day supercar, the MP4-12C in 2011 and is now boasting a three-tier line-up, with that supercar's successor, the 650S, sitting right in the middle.
Woking has made a hardcore version of the 650S, the 675LT, which is named after the extremely rare F1 GTR Long Tail and goes head-to-head with Ferrari's 458 Speciale.
Building upon the 675LT, automotive designer Sidorik Igor has come up with an even more outrageous variant, the 700LT. Judging by its designation and the way McLaren names its supercars, this creation should put out 700 PS (690 HP) from the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8.
However, since the current model is about to be replaced, customers looking for a more powerful addition to the Super Series range will have to wait for the successor of the 650S that will allegedly be named the 720S to come along, most likely at the Geneva show in March.