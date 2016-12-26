A New Holden Ute Isn't Likely To Happen, But This Is What It'd Look Like If It Did

The Holden Commodore has taken many forms: never mind the various Pontiac, Chevy, Opel, and Vauxhall versions that have proliferated around the world. Even back in Australia, it has been offered as a four-door sedan, a five-door wagon, and – perhaps the most intriguing of all – a two-door pickup.
Now that the locally produced Commodore is giving way to an imported, rebadged version of the new Opel Insignia, the Ute is likely to go the way of the dodo. But what if it didn't? That's what rendering artist Theo Chin has cooked up for us: a two-door version of the new Insignia, complete with pickup bed in the back.
We have to admit that it isn't likely to happen. And even if it did, it'd be an entirely different beast from the outgoing model, switching from rear-drive to front, and doing without the big-bore V8 that has become the Commodore's signature.
In the end the Aussies will likely have to make do with pickup trucks instead of cars, the Maloo giving way to the Colorado just as the El Camino handed its place off to the trucks of its day. But our friends Down Under can dream as well as the rest of us can – and so can the creative futurists in the automotive sphere.