A Suzuki Swift Cabrio Ain't Gonna Happen, But If It Did, It'd Look Something Like This

Unsurprisingly, as this seems to be the case with almost all new cars these days, the Suzuki Swift is already the subject of a rendering.
Usually, most people go for a hot version, but in this case, rather than imagining it as an Opel Corsa OPC or Renault Clio RS rival, X-Tomi chose to give us a glimpse of how it could look like as a convertible.
Apart from the losing its roof in favor of a soft top, such a version of the new Japanese supermini would come as a two-door, with reinforcement to make up for the lost chassis rigidity due to the chopped top.
Meanwhile, Suzuki is getting ready to launch the new Swift hatch in Japan on January 4, two months before it celebrates its global debut in Geneva. In its home market, customers will be able to chose from three engines: a 1.2-liter inline four, a mild hybrid version of it paired to a CVT and a 1.0-liter turbo for the sporty RSt. The first two will be available with front- or all-wheel drive, while the turbo is front-wheel drive only.