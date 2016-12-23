Acura NSX Looks Even Hotter In GT3 Racing Spec

Though the original design may better endure the test of time, the new Acura NSX is hardly lacking in the visual excitement department. But we dare say that the new GT3 racing-spec model looks even hotter – even if it's less extreme than its Super GT counterpart.
Set to compete in the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Acura has revealed the new NSX GT3 in full battle array – complete with an intriguing, high-contrast, mirror-image livery. One car will fade from black to white, the other from white to black, a matrix pattern bridging the gap, with bright green and orange accents.
It's decidedly different from some of the retro liveries that have caught our attention recently, even if it does salute Acura's racing past: the neon orange from previous liveries, the number 86 for the year in which Acura was launched, and the other car's number 93 for the debut of Honda Performance Development.
Marking Acura's return to the top IMSA series, Michael Shank Racing will field the two cars, starting with the Roar Before the 24 test session at Daytona in a couple of weeks. Indy stars Ryan Hunter-Reay and Graham Rahal will join a roster of factory drivers, including Andy Lally, Katherine Legge, Jeff Segal and Oswaldo "Ozz" Negri, Jr., with Tom Dyer and Mark Wilkins joining for the longer-distance endurance races.