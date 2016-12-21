Alfa Romeo Alfetta Wants To Bring The Fight To BMW's 5-Series

The Giulia and Stelvio are currently the ones tasked with making Alfa Romeo's long-awaited revival a reality, but if it wants to broaden its line-up then the Italian automaker could certainly use an executive saloon, too.
Expected in a couple of years probably under the Alfetta moniker, the new should use a modified version of the platform that currently underpins the Giulia.
Challenging the likes of the Volvo S90, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5-Series and Audi A6, among others, the Alfetta is believed to be instantly recognizable as an Alfa Romeo, most likely taking more than a few cues from the Giulia.
However, it's still too early to talk about its exact look, but if it looks anything like RennaDesign's rendering, which we see here, then it will be quite a looker and might actually convince a number of customers to steer clear of those (mostly) German dealerships.