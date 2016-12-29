All-Electric Audi Q3 On The Cards, Could Share Underpinnings With VW e-Golf

As the oldest SUV in Audi's lineup, the Q3 is getting ready to be replaced by a new generation, expected to hit showrooms sometime in 2018.
The vehicle, which will continue to challenge the likes of the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, will make transition from the current platform that can be traced back to the VW Golf Mk5, to the MQB, as AutoExpress writes, meaning that the outcome will be less weight, more space and the possibility of adding newer powertrains.
One of them could be a plug-in hybrid e-tron, expected to be introduced approximately one year after the regular version's presentation, which should combine a 1.4-liter TFSI with an electric motor. Additionally, the brand with the four rings could also be looking into an all-electric version of the Q3, which, if approved, might share its underpinnings with the facelifted VW e-Golf. This uses a 134 horsepower and 214 pound-feet (290 Nm) of torque electric motor, fed by a 35.8 kWh battery pack.
A range-topping Audi RS Q3 is also believed to be part of the offering, probably using the brand's latest five-cylinder turbocharged engine, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that pushes the output to the Quattro four-wheel drive. As for the rest of the engine lineup, this is expected to include 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol and diesel units.
Design-wise, the 2019 Audi Q3 is said to follow a similar route as the second generation Q5, while sharing a similar footprint to the current Q3, and boosting its practicality. It is expected to be more radical inside, as this is where the automaker will introduce the Virtual Cockpit, a different dashboard and center console, a modified steering wheel, and the latest infotainment system.