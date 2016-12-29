And The Car Most At Risk Of Being Stolen In The UK Is… The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

Besides the usual sales reports and popular cars in different markets, the end of the year also brings a different ranking, one that refers to the vehicle most at risk of being stolen.
In the United Kingdom, this is the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, according to data compiled by mycarcheck.com, with 1 in 6 registrations checked returning a stolen vehicle.
The German sports car is followed by the Mercedes-Benz CLC 220 Cdi Sport Auto, with 1 in 11 checked returning a stolen warning, and the Range Rover Evoque Dynamics D4A.
"It should come as no surprise that the cars most at risk of being stolen in 2016 are prestige models: a Porsche 911 sports car, Mercedes-Benz CLC220 coupe, and Land Rover Evoque SUV. They are desirable to used car buyers and targeted by car thieves, due to the profit potential", said head of mycarcheck.com, Roger Powell, who advises owners of the aforementioned vehicles to keep them close.
The list also includes the Honda Jazz SE CVT, which is found on the fourth place, and the UK's best-selling car, the Ford Fiesta, which is fifth. Additionally, the info coming from British Crime Survey shows that vehicle theft is on the rise for the first time in 20 years, in the UK, and from April 2015 to March 2016, an 8 percent increase has been reported, with 80,047 cars recorded as stolen. The number doesn’t include cars stolen during house burglaries or by asset fraud.