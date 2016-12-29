Another BMW M4 GTS Damaged After Crash

A BMW M4 GTS has been wrecked after what appears to be a relatively low speed crash.
Details surrounding the incident are non-existent at this time, but the license plates shows this M4 GTS is registered in Germany. However, it could have been damaged anywhere, but whatever the case may be, it won't be cheap to repair.
It seems that the hardcore BMW suffered some kind of side impact with a large dent visible on the driver's side door. Additionally, one of the rear wing end plates has been ripped off, the car has been covered in mud and the rear window is completely missing.
Without seeing images of the front end, it's impossible to say whether this GTS will be repairable but based off the damage sustained to the sides and rear fascia, a trip to a local BMW service center could see it returned to factory-fresh condition.