Another Ford Mustang Crashes, This Time Totaling An Audi R8 V10 Plus

If there's anything the internet loves watching more than hilarious cat videos it must be clips of Ford Mustangs sliding out of control and crashing.
Hell, it seems to happen every other week like here, here, here and here. Oh, and here. Also here. And three more here. You get the point and guess what? It has happened again.
This time a Ford Mustang crashed into and totaled a brand new 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus in the United States, owned by professional gamer Nordan Shat.
At the time of the incident, Shat's R8 was parked outside a shop where it was undergoing some modifications, including the fitment of new wheels. However, at approximately 8:00 pm on December 9, a Mustang sliding recklessly down the road careened into the much-loved German supercar, hitting it from the rear and causing extensive damage.
Jalopnik says that the impact was severe enough to bend the R8's frame and that the Mustang driver only had insurance to cover $100,000, not the $250,000 which the Audi is worth.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash but Shat is unsure how he will replace it.