Apple's Flagship iPhone 8 Is Internally Named Ferrari

A leaked document obtained by cnBeta reveals that Apple plans to reveal no less than three new iPhones in 2017. And what, you might ask, does this piece of info have to do with an automotive site like Carscoops?
The answer is that while two of the new smartphones are identified solely by a code, namely D20 and D21 for the 7S and 7S Plus, the third, apart from being the D22, is also referred to as the Ferrari.
We guess that's because, according to rumors, it'll be Cupertino's new flagship. So, in a way, the association makes sense, though we highly doubt it has anything to do with Maranello and the Ferrari designation is just a reference to its high-end status.
If the reports turn out to be true, it should feature an AMOLED, instead of LCD, screen, do without a bezel and switch metal for glass in its body. The internals will also be new, with AppleInsider reporting that the motherboard will be split in two pieces, one for the operating hardware and one for the cellular and WiFi components.
Now, the video that follows does not show the actual phone, it's just a rendering, but if all the above info turns out to be accurate, then the "Ferrari" iPhone, whatever it might eventually be named, could look a lot like this.
Image Credits: ConceptsiPhone