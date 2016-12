ASEAN NCAP Gives The 2017 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport A 5-Star Rating

PHOTO GALLERY

Coming out a winner in Latin NCAP's and ANCAP's tests, the new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has been awarded with a maximum five-star safety rating from ASEAN ANCAP.Tested last month, the SUV, which shares its underpinnings with the latest L200/Triton pickup truck , has impressed engineers in the Adult Occupant protection, where it performed better than the 2012 assessment, grabbing 15.29 points out of the total 16.ASEAN NCAP states that the five-star classification only applies to models that are equipped with the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and seatbelt reminder for the front-seat occupants, and concerns Adult Occupant protection, as for Child Occupant, the 2017 Mitsubishi Pajero has been gifted with a 76 percent result that equals four stars. Nevertheless, the SUV is described as "a remarkable improvement" over the previous variant, which managed a poor 2 stars.The 2017 Mitsubishi Pajero can be had, depending on the selected variant , with a long list of safety equipment that includes Forward Collision Mitigation, Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation, Active Stability Control, Active Traction Control, Brake Assist and Electronic Brake Force Distribution.