ASEAN NCAP Gives The 2017 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport A 5-Star Rating

Coming out a winner in Latin NCAP's and ANCAP's tests, the new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has been awarded with a maximum five-star safety rating from ASEAN ANCAP.
Tested last month, the SUV, which shares its underpinnings with the latest L200/Triton pickup truck, has impressed engineers in the Adult Occupant protection, where it performed better than the 2012 assessment, grabbing 15.29 points out of the total 16.
ASEAN NCAP states that the five-star classification only applies to models that are equipped with the Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and seatbelt reminder for the front-seat occupants, and concerns Adult Occupant protection, as for Child Occupant, the 2017 Mitsubishi Pajero has been gifted with a 76 percent result that equals four stars. Nevertheless, the SUV is described as "a remarkable improvement" over the previous variant, which managed a poor 2 stars.
The 2017 Mitsubishi Pajero can be had, depending on the selected variant, with a long list of safety equipment that includes Forward Collision Mitigation, Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation, Active Stability Control, Active Traction Control, Brake Assist and Electronic Brake Force Distribution.