Aston Martin V12 Zagato “No. Zero” Is One Of One, And It's Up For Grabs

The Aston Martin V12 Zagato is arguably one of the most special designs in the automotive world and this one manages to be a bit more special, despite the ridiculously limited production run of just 65 cars.
This is the so-called “No. Zero” car, which features several elements that the company created solely for the owner and can’t be repeated, according to the vehicle’s description.
Chassis number 31235 was created with personal input from Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman. Its unique features include a handmade badge that has actual beetle wings in it and an ignition key etched with Zagato’s ‘Z’, making the only example out of the production run with this detail.
The owner also requested the car be titled “No. Zero”, with a special engine plaque created to commemorate the title. The rest is typical V12 Zagato, meaning a naturally aspirated 6.0-litre with 510hp paired to a six-speed manual transmission, an uprated suspension and a fixed rear wing.
The V12 Zagato also features a handcrafted aluminum body with the iconic Zagato ‘double-bubble’ roof. Each car required a total of 2,000 man hours to be built, or five times over a regular V12 Vantage.
The car is going to be auctioned off in RM Sotheby’s event at Paris in February 8, so if you have a Zagato-shaped itch, don’t forget to bring the cheque book.