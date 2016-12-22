Aston Martin Vision 8 Is A Futuristic V8 Vantage

With Andy Palmer at the helm, Aston Martin is embarking on a brand new chapter in its fabled history, aiming to not only compete with even more exclusive brands but to lead the way in performance.
There’s no greater example of this newly adopted philosophy than the Aston Martin AM-RB 001, a hybrid hypercar the firm is currently developed with Red Bull. Aiming to redefine what is possible for road cars, the 001 could prove to be the McLaren F1 of its time.
After the model hits the market later this decade, Aston Martin intends on following it up with a mid-engined supercar. While no one knows how such a car will look, designer Costas Phouphoullides has imagined a future supercar from Aston Martin dubbed the Vision 8 and viewed as the V8 Vantage of the future.
Generally speaking, the Vision 8 is absent of most of Aston’s trademark design cues. That being said, the front grille has a similar (albeit more angular) design and the creases of the hood have taken inspiration from the DB11. At the rear there are also LED taillights that look like those from an Aston Martin from the year 2025.
Other important design cues of Phouphoullides’s creation are the wraparound windscreen which joins seamlessly with the side windows, the unusually-shaped headlights and the total lack of a rear window.
Will future Aston Martins look anything like this? Who knows, but if they do, you wouldn’t hear us complaining.