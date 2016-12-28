Auction-Bound Lamborghini Reventon Could Fetch $1.4 Million

A rare 2008 Lamborghini Reventon is expected to sell for between $1 million and $1.4 million when it crosses the auction block on January 19 2017 courtesy of RM Sotheby's.
One of the auction house's highlights of its Arizona sale, the Reventon in question is chassis number 03 of just 20 ever made - excluding one for Lamborghini's own museum.
This example has had four different owners and has spent most of its life in Vancouver, Canada and, despite rolling out of the Sant'Agata factory over eight years ago, it has less than 1,000 miles (1,600 km) on the clock.
Underpinning the Reventon is the chassis and components of the Murcielago LP640. That means it is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine but benefits from 660 hp, a small bump over the 640 hp figure of the Murcielago.
What makes the Reventon special is its exterior design that was inspired by the F22 Raptor fighter jet. The same theme continues in the cabin, with the instrument cluster closely mimicking that of the F22.
However, although the Reventon is very rare, it has failed to appreciate: when it was new, prices in the United States started at $1.5 million. Strange, isn't it?