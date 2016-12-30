Aussie Brothers Save Money, Buy Their Mom A BMW For Christmas

Christmas presents come in different shapes and sizes, and two Australian brothers had something very particular in mind for their mother: a BMW 3-Series.
It took a lot of planning and 5 years of weekly savings, but eventually they made her wish come true and surprised her just a few days before Christmas.
"My mother first said, about 10 years ago, that she wanted a BMW, and we never forgot that. We said that one day we would get her one, and we've been saving up for it", Daniel Knust, one of the brothers, Today. "We put aside a little each week, knowing that one day we would be able to get her [the car]."
To make the experience even more memorable, Knust's wife took a video of her mother-in-law getting her gift. After posting it on social media, it didn’t take long for it to go viral.
Showing gratitude to our beautiful Mum who's worked so hard to give us everything in life. Compared to the sacrifices she has made for us over the years, this is nothing. A little gift to show her how much we appreciate everything she's done for Jason and I. I've wanted to do this for 10 years, and today a long term dream came true. Hard work pays off, and that's something our Mum taught us from a very young age that we'll never forget. #grateful #family @takeaphotoitwilllastlonger.gif @natgerada @mrs_knuts