Bentley Continental GT V8 S Black Edition Is More Colorful Than You'd Expect

You'd expect that when an automaker comes out with something called the “black edition,” it'd actually be, you know... painted black. But that's not always the case.
Take this latest Black Edition that Bentley just announced for the Continental GT. With apologies to Henry Ford, it's available in just about any color you want – including (but not limited to) black. The dark treatment here is all about the details.
Like the version previously launched for the twelve-cylinder Continental GT Speed, the new GT V8 S Black Edition features high-gloss black finish where you'd expect to find chrome: on the grille frame, window surrounds, door handles, headlights bezels... even the 21-inch wheels are blacked out. Plus the lights are smoked to further accentuate the sinister appearance.
That makes Bentley's take on the Black Edition closer to Audi's or Holden's than Nissan's or Honda's. But the crew from Crewe just couldn't resist throwing a splash of color into the mix, so it's offering a contrasting body kit that paints the ground effects in one of four accent colors. Brake calipers come in red or black, and Mulliner will dress up the interior to match the exterior, too.
If you like the idea of dressing up a high-end British GT like a hot hatch, it could be just the ticket. For our part, we'd sooner take our Bentley (as if a bunch of journalists could afford one) in a more subtle treatment.