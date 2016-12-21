Bentley Opens New Showroom In Switzerland In Time For Christmas

Recognizing the importance of the country in its central European region plans, the automaker has opened a new showroom new showroom in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The facility measures 400 square meters and, according to the official blurb, takes inspiration from the company's rich history and combines it with modern-day luxury retailing.
Joining Switzerland's five other Bentley showrooms, the new one offers the car company's complete model range, including the new Bentayga. The luxurious SUV is joined by the rest of the family, which includes the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and the Mulsanne flagship. Additionally, the new Bentley showroom in Lausanne also offers pre-owned vehicles, after-sales service and specially-branded luxury goods.
"We are very proud to represent the most successful automotive luxury brand in the world. In our showroom, customers will receive an exclusive Bentley experience and personalized service while surrounded by unparalleled design, automotive passion and unmatched attention to detail", commented Bentley Lausanne's General Manager, Marcel Hauselmann.