BMW 3-Series Tops Auto Trader's "Most Wanted" Of 2016

It seems that UK buyers aren't planning on abandoning their quest for owning a sports saloon just yet, with BMW's 3-Series being their most coveted model.According to, this marks the sixth consecutive year in which the 3-Series has topped this list in the UK, a list dominated by premium vehicles.said AT Editor-in-Chief, Jon Quirk.There's also been a significant rise in searches for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class , one of the biggest 3-Series rivals out there. The C-Class actually rose two places in the Top 10 search list compared to last year, snatching the "Bronze spot" from the popular Ford Focus. The Golf is also going strong in terms of searches, as are the BMW 5-Series and the 1-Series.As for a prediction regarding what we can look forward to in 2017, Quirk stated that next year will be the year of the small car.