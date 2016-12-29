BMW 3-Series Tops Auto Trader's "Most Wanted" Of 2016

It seems that UK buyers aren't planning on abandoning their quest for owning a sports saloon just yet, with BMW's 3-Series being their most coveted model.
According to Auto Trader, this marks the sixth consecutive year in which the 3-Series has topped this list in the UK, a list dominated by premium vehicles.
"The BMW 3 Series continues its dominance as the most searched for car on Auto Trader, while the overall popularity for premium vehicles continues," said AT Editor-in-Chief, Jon Quirk. "This is due, in part, to an expansive new car portfolio and the availability of low rate finance. Small family cars have been big news in 2016 too, as they can provide superb levels of in-car technology, safety and refinement in more compact, more efficient and cost effective packages."
There's also been a significant rise in searches for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, one of the biggest 3-Series rivals out there. The C-Class actually rose two places in the Top 10 search list compared to last year, snatching the "Bronze spot" from the popular Ford Focus. The Golf is also going strong in terms of searches, as are the BMW 5-Series and the 1-Series.
As for a prediction regarding what we can look forward to in 2017, Quirk stated that next year will be the year of the small car.
"The small car league table will see a host of new competition - the Ford Fiesta, VW Polo, Citroen C3 and Seat Ibiza will all have brand new models in 2017, not to mention the totally reinvented Nissan Micra."