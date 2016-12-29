BMW M2 Gets Doug DeMuro's Stamp Of Approval

Few cars in BMW's recent history have enjoyed as much hype and attention as the M2. Hell, there were rumors, spy shots and spy videos of the model that emerged years before the car's worldwide debut.
Considering all the hype leading up to its unveiling, there was always a chance the new baby M car would fail to live up to the heavy expectations placed on it. Well, that couldn't be further from the truth.
As soon as reviewers jumped behind the wheel of the M2, it received praise left, right and center and was even heralded as the best M car ever by Jeremy Clarkson. Unsurprisingly, yet another review has been posted of the M2 and it is full of almost nothing but praise for the sports car, this time courtesy of Doug DeMuro.
The 7-minute long review may be absent of any smoky drifts or hard launches, but DeMuro frequently comments on how confident you feel when behind the wheel, a key trait of any truly great car.
If you had the choice of any current M car, would you take the M2?