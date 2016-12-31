BMW M3 With Competition Package Looking Good In Ferrari Red

It might not be made in Maranello, but this M3 does sport a Ferrari red paint; and we have to admit it looks all the better for it.
The following M3 recently arrived at BMW Abu Dhabi Motors and has been very highly specced.
The most significant enhancement is that it's been outfitted with the optional Competition Package. That means power from the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine rises from 425 hp up to 444 hp. The Competition Package also benefits from chassis, suspension and steering tuning as well as a refined limited-slip differential, a sports exhaust and new 20-inch wheels.
This M3 has also been equipped with M ceramic brakes and the available M Performance aerodynamic kit that includes a bold front fascia, a small bootlid lip spoiler and carbon fiber mirrors. It's then been fitted with a carbon Akrapovic rear diffuser and an Akrapovic Evolution exhaust system in place of the already-upgraded M performance system.
Appropriately, the interior has been equipped to mimic the exterior and therefore includes black leather, red stitching and bright red accents.