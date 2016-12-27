Boston Dealership's Used Cars Were Packed With Heroin And Cocaine

Federal investigators have discovered a used car dealership in Dorchester in Boston was being used as a front to sell drugs.
Fox 25 reports that while the dealership, Pacific Auto Sales, had numerous vehicles on its lot advertised for sale, it was actually selling the drugs stored inside the cars.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the lot was used by a large-scale drug ring involving 20 people and selling fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.
The U.S. Department of Justice also asserts that payments were collected at the dealership before drug buyers were directed “to the cars in which the drugs were hidden.”
Speaking near the dealership with Fox 25, a neighbor said “I’ve been living here for two years. I’ve never seen no car ever move from here, so it’s suspicious.”
It is reported that the drugs were coming from Mexico and the Dominican Republic.