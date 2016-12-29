Brazilian Driving On The Beach Gets His Windshield Smashed By Angry Father

It might be illegal to drive on the beach, but a Brazilian man decided to ignore the law and take his lady friend along for a ride.
The couple might have evaded getting a ticket, but they couldn’t escape the wrath of an angry father, who felt that his children were put in danger from the small hatch driving close to them.
With a camera rolling behind the trees, the shirtless man is shown picking up what seems to be a large piece of wood and hurl it straight through the windshield of the car.
The enraged man wasn’t satisfied with the outcome, so he picked up yet another solid object and moved in for a second hit, but was convinced by bystanders not to do so and things didn't get worse. Nobody seems to have been injured, though, which is more than it can be said about the small hatch, which now needs to have its windshield replaced.