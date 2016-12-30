Bugatti Veyron And Rimac Concept_One Hit The Croatian Coastline

Only a handful of Rimac Concept_Ones may have been produced, but the Croatian firm's car has already proven itself to be quicker off the line than some of the world's finest hypercars, including the Porsche 918 Spyder and Ferrari LaFerrari.
Fittingly, the brand's founder, Mate Rimac, decided to test his all-electric hypercar against the granddaddy of all hypercars, the Bugatti Veyron.
To do so, he invited Lord Pembroke from the UK to bring his Bugatti Veyron to the coast of Croatia and for the two to swap seats to explore the differences between the pair and of course, to discover which is faster.
Although the clip doesn't include any direct drag races between the duo (they're due in a future video), it's quite obvious that in a straight line, the electric Concept_One has the advantage. Additionally, the Rimac uses an advanced torque vectoring system which enables it to corner at extraordinary speeds.
If money was no object, would you prefer the iconic Veyron or the new-age Rimac?