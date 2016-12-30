Cadillac Launches CT6 Plug-In Hybrid In China, Prices It From $80,325

More than a month after Cadillac announced details on the CT6 for the US market, the GM-owned brand has announced pricing for China.
Available in two variants priced from RMB 558,800 ($80,325) and RMB 658,800 ($94,585), respectively, the hybrid luxury sedan aimed at the People's Republic uses the same 2.0-liter SIDI direct-injected turbocharged engine and two electric motors as its North American twin.
In this form, output sits at 340 PS (335 HP) and 586 Nm (432 lb-ft) of torque, allowing it to go from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds, while consuming as low as 1.7 l/100 km (138.37 mpg US) with the use of the electric motor, the best in the segment.
A lithium-ion battery pack, with 192 cells and an 18.4 kWh capacity offers a zero-emissions driving range of 80 km (50 miles), which increases to 935 km (581 miles) once the internal combustion mill kicks in. Cadillac says that the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid can be topped up in five hours or less using a 220V charger, and owners can check the charging time via OnStar or MyCadillac app.
Additionally, drivers can select between three operating modes: Cruise, billed as perfect for daily commutes, Sport, for a more aggressive throttle and agile steering, and Hold, suitable for long-distance highway cruising. These are offered alongside more than 20 standard features that include the Enhanced Safety Strategy package, and OnStar 4G LTE with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.