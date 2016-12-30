Can The Honda Civic Type R Outrun The NSX With A 5-Sec Head Start?

Whenever a hot hatch goes head to head with a supercar, the outcome is usually rather predictable.
So, can we really expect to see any type of sibling rivalry surface between the Honda Civic Type R and the NSX? Judging by their performance figures, not really.
While the £32,300 Civic Type R packs a 310 PS (306 HP) 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, the £143,000 NSX puts down a total of 581 PS (573 HP) to go with 686 Nm (506 lb-ft) of torque, allowing it to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in as little as 3 seconds before maxing out at 308 km/h (191 mph).
In contrast, the Type R needs 5.7 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph), maxing out at 269 km/h (167 mph). So, as you can see, it's not even close, despite the Type R weight 347 kg less, the equivalent of 765 lbs.
The drag race will cover a distance of 1 km (0.62 miles), which again should really favor the NSX except that here's the catch: the Type R will get a 5 second head start.
Feel free to do some quick math before you press play, because either way, the result might really impress you.