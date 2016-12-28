Check Out Florida's Worst Red-Light Runners Of 2016

With an annual average of 230 days of sunshine, Florida can (...or rather, should) be one of the most relaxing places to drive through, as long as you follow the law.
Running a red light in the state of Florida will cost you approximately $125 plus 3 points on your license, whereas a red light camera ticket is $158 with no points, according to DrivingLaws.
Unfortunately for some drivers, running a red light can be a lot more costly than just a small fine, as you run the risk of getting t-boned, which is very dangerous in an intersection seen as how your car can get propelled onto the sidewalk if you're really unlucky.
Best way to avoid all that is to always obey the law and stop whenever you come upon a red light, unless of course the "right on red" rule applies and there's no sign prohibiting you from turning right.
Still, none of the drivers in this montage had any excuse for driving straight past the red light, and some of the hits they took were extremely serious - case in point, the white sedan around the 20-second mark.