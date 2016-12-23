Check Out The Season 9 Trailer For Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Jerry Seinfeld and his unique brand of humor are back for a 9th season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and the show is looking just as funny as ever.
This time around, it seems Seinfeld is more open to non-classic models as some of the footage shows him driving the all-new Acura NSX along with actor Bob Einstein, known for his reoccurring roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm (Marty Funkhouser) and Arrested Development (Larry Middleman).
Among his other guests for the new season, we have comedians Norm Macdonald and Lewis Black, but also actors Kristen Wiig, Cedric the Entertainer and Hollywood star Christoph Waltz.
So which one of Seinfeld's new guests are you most excited about? Also let us know what you think about the cars showcased throughout the trailer.
Season 9 of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will stream free, January 5th on Crackle.