Chronoswiss Regulator Celebrates The Alfa Romeo Giulia

Beautiful Italian cars and expertly crafted watches go hand-in-hand just like strawberries and cream for our British friends - or peanut butter and jelly.
Appropriately, Alfa Romeo North America have teamed up with Chronoswiss to launch a limited-run series of timepieces to mark the local launch of the Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan.
Dubbed the Regulator Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Edition, the watch is priced at $3,990 and is limited to just 100 units. It features a solid stainless steel case and measures 40 mm in diameter.
The most obvious nod to the Guilia Quadrifoglio is that the timepiece has the same four-leaf clover badge used by some of Alfa Romeo's finest ever performance vehicles. There's also carbon fiber adorning the face and a luxurious calfskin leather band which has a bright red back, just like the Giulia's launch color.