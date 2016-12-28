Confirmed: Lamborghini Urus To Get Plug-In Hybrid Option

The upcoming Lamborghini Urus will indeed be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the first of its kind for the Italian brand.
Lamborghini research and development chief Maurizio Reggiani confirmed the news to Autocar and said that the Urus's hybrid powertrain will be the only found within the brand's line-up and that it will be available alongside a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.
At this stage, it isn't known if the hybrid option of the Urus will come from within the Volkswagen Group or if it will be developed in-house by Lamborghini. There's certainly a possibility that it could be similar to the hybrid powertrain thought to be in development for a new variant of the Bentley Bentayga.
Beyond its engine options, Reggiani confirmed that the design of the production-spec Urus has changed considerably to the concept of 2015.
“The design [of the Urus] is pure Lamborghini. It has evolved considerably since the [2015] concept and the finished car is much better inside and out,” he said.
Other key areas of focus for Lamborghini in developing the Urus will be perfecting its active anti-roll suspension, aerodynamics and ensuring that it is as light as possible.