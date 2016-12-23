Cop Pulls Over Speeding Student, But Instead Of Ticketing Him, Watch What He Does Next

All too often, police are painted as the bad guys rather than the actual criminals they try to catch.
Sure, some overstep their authority but a new video making the rounds shows an especially nice officer who decided not to charge a student with speeding and instead help him tie his tie. Yep, you’re not reading that wrong.
Last month, the student from the University of Wiesconsin-Stout was pulled over after speeding near his campus while running late from a presentation.
After the student pulled into the parking lot, the police officer kindly tied his tie for him and decided against ticketing him, instead simply giving the over-eager driver a verbal warning and telling him to “slow down”.
Now that’s the Christmas spirit!