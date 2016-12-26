Dartz Goes Totally Mad With Mercedes-AMG GLE 63-Based Black Alligator

Dartz has made a name for itself in recent years as a manufacturer of arguably the world’s most over-the-top and obscene SUVs, absent of any rationality and simply the craziest creations on four wheels.
Well the firm is back at it and has unveiled its latest creation, this time based around the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S and dubbed the Black Alligator. If customers choose so, the Merc’s engine can remain untouched and therefore deliver 585 hp. However, Dartz does offer upgrade packages for the powerplant which include 760 hp, 850 hp, 1,100 hp and even 1,600 hp options with up to 1,500 Nm of torque.
As with all other Dartz vehicles, the exterior of the Black Alligator doesn’t even slightly resemble the car on which it is based and at the front, even utilizes a set of Jeep Grand Cherokee headlights. There’s also new grilles and air intakes, daytime running lights and a truly brutal front fascia to please any dictator.
Customers are able to personalize their Black Alligator to extraordinary lengths and can pick from materials, leathers and skins from stingray, crocodile, python, alligator, ostrich, shark and sheep. If you’re a vegan, this is your worst nightmare.
According to the company’s hilarious press release, “Every car is tailor made to the last detail, even the craziest request. One customer wants a militarized car, other the absolute excess in luxury by having an alligator/stingray steering wheel with 292 black diamonds and 2 rubies on a white gold steering wheel badge.”
One particularly interesting feature of the Dartz Black Alligator is its Anti-Paparazzi system. The vehicle includes a number of sensors which can detect IR signals from cameras and determine the focal distance and flash intensity. If these signals are detected, the camera and photographer are blinded by strobe lights.
H/T to Jalopnik!