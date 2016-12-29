Does The Jannarelly Design-1 Roadster Look Even Better With A Roof?

With the Design-1, Anthony Jannarelly penned a rather enticing form: an open-cockpit roadster that blends modern elements with classic influences. But how would it look as a coupe?
Apparently we're not the first to ask, because Jannarelly Automotive is gearing up to offer a full windshield as well as a hard roof made from carbon fiber in the near future. And it has previewed both in a pair of images released in its year-end holiday greeting.
As it stands, the Jannarelly Design-1 is as back-to-basics as they come. The vehicle focuses on a purist driving experience, with only a small wind deflector to channel airflow over the occupants' (hopefully helmeted) heads. Listening to feedback from its clients, though, Janarelly is preparing to offer the additional coverage as retrofittable options.
Unfortunately those and other improvements have delayed deliveries and increased the price. Details are still in the works, but in return for their patience and added investment, customers will be treated to a redesigned front suspension with F1-style inboard shocks, added chassis adjustment for track days, and an upgraded interior.
The Design-1 is the brainchild of designer Anthony Jannarelly and composites manufacturer Frederic Juillot – both French-born expatriates based in Dubai. Jannarelly previously lent his talents to the design of the Lykan HyperSport and Fenyr SuperSport for W Motors as well as the Zarooq Sand Racer.
With this latest project, Jannarelly Automotive goes after the likes of Zenos, Lotus, Caterham, and Donkervoort with a lightweight, back-to-basics, and relatively affordable track toy. Motivation comes from a Nissan-sourced 3.5-liter V6 rated at 304 horsepower. The aggressive original asking price of $55,000 (before delivery or taxes) is still apparently being adjusted to reflect the new upgrades, but ought to still represent an altogether more affordable proposition than most of the six- or even seven-figure exotics typically being offered by niche startups hitting the sports car market.