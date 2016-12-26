Drag Racing An Audi R8 V10 Against An R8 RC Car

In second-generation guise, the Audi R8 V10 is capable of truly frightening acceleration, exceptional handling and endless amounts of grip. However, is that enough to make it a match for a one-sixth scale R8 RC car?
Even though we’ve never pondered that question in our minds before, Autocar mag set about to answer it on a rain soaked circuit.
To do so, the magazine measured out a 67 meter sprint (0.04 miles), enabled launch control on the life-size R8 and was promptly obliterated off the line by the RC car. While the real R8 managed to get decent traction in the slippery conditions, the tiny RC car aquaplaned violently before crossing the finish line.
In the second of three races, the R8 V10 does manage to claim the victory. Admittedly however, the RC car did cross the line backwards after spinning out of control once again.
As for the third, well you’ll have to watch the clip below to find out what happened.