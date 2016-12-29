Electric Chrysler Pacifica Absent From FCA's CES Plans

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has just announced its plans for CES 2017 and an all-electric Chrysler Pacifica is notably absent.
Previous reports have suggested that the brand was preparing to unveil an electric Pacifica at CES, but in a press release, it doesn't get a mention, with FCA instead focusing on its fourth-generation Uconnect system, the Uconnec Theater and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, the industry's first electrified minivan.
It was thought that Chrysler had opted to unveil an electric Pacifica just a few months after the hybrid variant, and even if it doesn't debut at CES, that doesn't mean it isn't being developed.
As for what FCA will bring to CES, the Uconnect System and Uconnect Theater will lead the way technology wise. The latest infotainment system incorporates an 8.4-inch touch screen and includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
The Uconnect Theater meanwhile aims at entertaining rear seat passengers and does so with two 10-inch high-definition touch screens on the back of the front seat headrests. The displays incorporate numerous applications and games and includes USB ports and HDMI ports. It also comes with two sets of wireless headphones.
Note: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid pictured