Elemental RP1 To Target Radical's Nurburgring Lap Record

Want your sports car to make headlines? Then you definitely need it to post a fast lap time at the Nürburgring - and, apparently, that's what the creators of the Elemental RP1 are willing to do.
Elemental may bring an RP1 equipped with its recent aerodynamic package to the German circuit in an attempt to snatch the record of the Radical SR8LM that was set in 2009 and sits at 6 minutes and 48 seconds.
Autocar reports that a record attempt may not take place for quite some time as the British brand searches for the right driver and further develops the RP1. Additional refinements could see the aerodynamic package swell from producing 1,000 kg (2,200 lbs) of downforce to 1,200 kg (2,645 lbs). If achieved, that’d be triple the RP1’s original 400 kg downforce figure.
Speaking with the British publication, aerodynamicist Mark Taylor said: “The Nürburgring is the best track in the world, so it’s an ideal opportunity to show off the work we’ve done with the RP1. We’ll have more downforce than the other cars on the list and a lot less weight.”
Alongside its ludicrous downforce figures, the RP1 receives its grunt from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder delivering 320 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. All things considered, a ‘Ring record certainly seems achievable.