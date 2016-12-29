Elon Musk Says New Tesla Roadster Is Coming - We'll Just Have To Wait

Elon Musk has reaffirmed that a new Tesla Roadster is on the cards, but that it is still “some years away”.
Tesla's chief executive confirmed the news on his Twitter account without going into details about the model or exactly when it will arrive.
The last we heard about a new Roadster was in mid-May, when Tesla's Nordic Countries manager Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen said that the new model will “look a little different, [be] a little faster and [be] a little bigger” than the original.
Another key development for the new Roadster is that it may be underpinned by the automaker's third-generation platform used by the Model 3. This means it would be developed from the outset as an all-electric vehicle rather than being based around an existing vehicle like the first-gen.
In all probability, we won't see the new Tesla Roadster for at least the next five years. Musk made no mention of it in his second master plan, outlining instead the brand's intention to develop electric heavy-duty trucks and high passenger-density urban transport.
@jelleprins Some years away, but yes— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2016
Rendering via Theophilus Chin