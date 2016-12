ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Opens Up About His Two Favorite Rides

PHOTO GALLERY

As one of America's most vocal and well known TV personalities, sport journalist Stephen A Smith has never shied away from sharing his opinion.During an interview with, the ESPN First Take host talked about his Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but also his 2015 Range Rover SVAutobiography , a car he admitted to being tremendously impressed with.he said while referring to his Range Rover.Smith then added that the RR hasWe can of course certainly understand where he's coming from, seen as how the Range Rover SVAutobiography packs a 550 PS (542 HP) supercharged V8 engine and adds an extra 140 mm (5.5 in) of rear legroom thanks to the extended wheelbase . All that power and comfort comes at a hefty price though - $199,495 to be precise.As for his other ride, which is a Mercedes-Benz S550, Smith mentions the fact that it's extremely smooth and very comfortable, as a luxury sedan should be. Still, even if the Mercedes also gets a perfect 10 from the debate show host, Smith still feels like the Range Rover tops it.