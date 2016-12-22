Facelifted 2017 VW Golf R Gets 310PS; New 1.0 TSI And 4MOTION TDI Join The Range Too

VW is extending the range of its facelifted Golf family in Europe with the addition of the high-performance ‘R’, entry level 1.0 TSI, and 2.0 TDI 4MOTION models. As with the other updated 2017MY Golfs, they too come with LED tail lights and the new Composition Color infotainment system as standard.
Available in both hatchback and Variant (station wagon) flavors, the Golf R benefits from a 10PS (10hp) and 20Nm (15 lb-ft) boost, pushing the 2.0-liter turbo four’s output to 310PS (306hp) and 400Nm (295 lb-ft). VW says the ‘R’ hatch can hit 100km/h (62mph) in 4.6 seconds. In Germany, you can pre-order the Golf R with a manual gearbox from €40,675, and the Golf R Variant with a DSG from €44,800.
At the other end of the spectrum, the base 1.0-liter model, will cost you a little less than half of that at €17,850 for less than a third of the power at 85PS (84hp). On the bright side, the turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine that is used here for the first time consumes just 4.8 l/100 km on average on the Euro driving cycle, the equivalent of 49mpg US / 58.9mph UK.
Slotting somewhere between the two is the new 2.0 TDI 4MOTION that pairs a 150PS (148hp) diesel to an all-wheel drive system. It can be had as both a hatch, priced from €29,600, and a Variant, from €30,750.