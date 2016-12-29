Facelifted Subaru WRX Coming In 2018, Redesign After 2020

A facelifted Subaru WRX is expected to be revealed for the 2018 model year but won't bring with it any serious changes.
Australian publication Motoring has learnt that the refreshed WRX will retain the current model's platform rather than adopting Subaru's new global platform that supports hybrid powertrains.
Although the updated WRX won't be radically different, a senior engineer from Subaru said that an all-new model is on the cards and tipped to arrive early next decade.
“The WRX will have a facelift soon, not a full model cycle, because the new model just launched in 2015. The full model cycle will be about four or five years, and that’s when you’ll see a full model.
“We would love to have the WRX on the new platform, because the car would be a lot better … but the 2018 will be a facelift only,” the source said.
When the next-generation Subaru WRX does arrive, the Japanese company is expected to install a revised 2.0-liter turbocharged engine supplemented with a small electric motor.
Renderings via Theophilus Chin