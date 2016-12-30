Faraday Future Loses Global CEO Days Before CES

The global chief executive of Faraday Future has stepped down from his position just days before CES 2017 kicks off.
The automaker startup never had an official CEO, but it is reported that Ding Lei (pictured above right) served as a key executive within the firm and has helped run things from his position at LeEco, Faraday Future's key Chinese investor.
The Verge reports that Lei was appointed as chairman of LeSupercar and served as a key spokesperson for Faraday Future and LeEco. The founder and chairman of LeEco, Yia Yueting, appointed Lei as acting global CEO of Faraday Future last year as the brand searched for a permanent replacement.
This news comes just before the brand unveils a concept variant of its first production car in just four days' time. FF promises that the all-electric crossover will be faster than any Tesla and bring with it a host of advanced technologies.