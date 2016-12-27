Faraday Future Says Its Interior Defies Gravity, Includes Reclining Rear Seats

After a slew of teaser videos previewing the exterior of its first production prototype, Faraday Future has turned its attention to hyping up the vehicle's cabin.
In the clip, FF oddly mentions that the seats of the crossover “were built to battle the burden of gravity” and that the ergonomics have been “NASA-inspired”. While we're not exactly sure what that means, the video itself does show some rather intriguing.
Although it primarily consists of flashing images and short clips, the teaser appears to detail the two rear seats of the model which have the ability to recline and incorporate extended foot rests. Additionally, a pair of sporty front seats can be seen.
While many had hoped that Faraday Future would debut a production vehicle at CES in January, the electric automaker startup instead released the absurd FFZERO1 Concept. Nevertheless, the brand seems confident that despite the delayed introduction of the production vehicle concept, the wait will be worth it.
With the model's reveal penciled in for January 3 2017 at 6 PM PST, we don't have long to find out if FF has delivered the goods.